SpaceX Says 52 Starlink Satellites Successfully Launched Into Orbit
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) SpaceX announced on Saturday the successful liftoff of 52 Starlink communication satellites into the Earth orbit.
Earlier in the day, the US space company launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Later, its first stage successfully landed on the Of Course I Still love You droneship.
"Deployment of 52 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX tweeted.
The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world.