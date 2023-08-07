Open Menu

SpaceX Says Launches 22 More Starlink Satellites Into Orbit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

SpaceX Says Launches 22 More Starlink Satellites Into Orbit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) SpaceX said on Monday it had successfully launched another Falcon 9 rocket with 22 Starlink internet satellites on board into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the US state of Florida.

"Falcon 9 launches 22 @Starlink satellites from Florida," SpaceX tweeted.

The space corporation added that the rocket's first stage had landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas floating rocket landing pad.

SpaceX conducted its previous launch of 22 Starlink satellites on July 28.

Related Topics

Internet Florida SpaceX July From Satellites

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

19 minutes ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

2 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

13 hours ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

17 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

18 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

20 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

20 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

21 hours ago

More Stories From World