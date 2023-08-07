SpaceX Says Launches 22 More Starlink Satellites Into Orbit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) SpaceX said on Monday it had successfully launched another Falcon 9 rocket with 22 Starlink internet satellites on board into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the US state of Florida.

"Falcon 9 launches 22 @Starlink satellites from Florida," SpaceX tweeted.

The space corporation added that the rocket's first stage had landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas floating rocket landing pad.

SpaceX conducted its previous launch of 22 Starlink satellites on July 28.