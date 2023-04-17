SpaceX Says Scrubbed Test Launch of Starship Rocket System

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) SpaceX said it postponed a highly anticipated debut launch of its Starship rocket system just minutes before liftoff on Monday morning due to a pressurization issue with its Super Heavy booster.

"A pressurant valve appears to be frozen, so unless it starts operating soon, no launch today," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted 2 minutes before the launch, while observing the preparations at the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

The SpaceX team tweeted soon afterward that they are working on setting a new date for the launch.