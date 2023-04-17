SpaceX Says Scrubbed Test Launch of Starship Rocket System on Monday

SpaceX said it postponed a highly anticipated debut launch of its Starship rocket system just minutes before liftoff on Monday morning due to a pressurization issue with its Super Heavy booster

"A pressurant valve appears to be frozen, so unless it starts operating soon no launch today," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said via Twitter two minutes before the launch amid preparations at the SpaceX Star Base in Boca Chica, Texas.

The SpaceX team said soon afterward that they were working on a new date for the launch.

The problem was detected nine minutes before the planned launch and mission controllers then decided to change to a wet dress rehearsal to practice pre-take-off procedures. Space X officials said in a podcast the launch would be delayed at least for 48 hours and possibly longer.

SpaceX has described the nearly 400-feet high rocket as the most powerful ever built and capable of launching payloads to the Moon and Mars. The rocket is also designed to be fully reusable in all its stages.