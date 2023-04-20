SpaceX Says Starship Experienced 'Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly' Before Stage Separation

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Starship and Super Heavy rocket system experienced a "rapid unscheduled disassembly" before stage separation during the inaugural flight test on Thursday morning, SpaceX said in a statement.

"Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation," SpaceX said via Twitter.

SpaceX added that its teams will continue to review data and work toward the next flight test.

The company has described the nearly 400-foot tall rocket as the most powerful ever built and capable of launching payloads to the Moon and Mars. The rocket is also designed to be fully reusable in all its stages.

On Monday, SpaceX postponed its highly anticipated debut launch of its Starship rocket system just minutes before liftoff due to a pressurization issue with its Super Heavy booster.