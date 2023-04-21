UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Says Starship Purposely Blown Up After Multiple Engines Fail, Loses Altitude

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 01:40 AM

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The Starship and Super Heavy rocket system was deliberately blown up during its inaugural flight test Thursday morning after it began to lose altitude when multiple engines failed, SpaceX said in a press release.

"The vehicle experienced multiple engines out during the flight test, lost altitude, and began to tumble. The flight termination system was commanded on both the booster and ship," the release said.

According to close-up photos of the Starship spacecraft during its flight, it appeared six of the 33 Raptor engines on the booster rocket failed.

The Starship rocket successfully lifted off from the orbital launch pad in Starbase, Texas, and climbed to an apogee of about 39 kilometers over the Gulf of Mexico, which is the highest point any Starship spacecraft has reached to-date in the program's history, according to SpaceX.

The launch pad and surrounding area were cleared prior to the flight test, and the road and beach near the launch pad are expected to remain closed until Friday as is usual procedure after a flight test, the release noted.

SpaceX underscored that success comes from what they learn, and Thursday's flight test provided a tremendous amount of data about the vehicle and ground systems that will help improve future flights of Starship.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he expects the next Starship flight test to take place in a few months.

The company has described the nearly 400-foot tall rocket as the most powerful ever built and capable of launching payloads to the Moon and Mars. The rocket is also being designed to be fully reusable in all its stages.

On Monday, SpaceX postponed the highly anticipated debut launch of its Starship rocket system just minutes before liftoff due to a pressurization issue with its Super Heavy booster.

