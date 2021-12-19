(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) The US aerospace company SpaceX said it successfully launched the Turkish fifth-generation Turksat 5B communications satellite on a Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday.

The satellite was launched at 03:58 GMT from the Cape Canaveral base in the US state of Florida.

"Deployment of Turksat 5B confirmed," SpaceX tweeted.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and SpaceX founder Elon Musk had virtual talks on Turkey's national space program. During the discussion, Erdogan and Musk touched upon the cooperation in space technologies and long-term investments.

They also discussed the upcoming launch of Turksat 5B into space and the launch of another Turkish satellite, Turksat 5A, which a SpaceX rocket lifted this past January.