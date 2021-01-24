SpaceX Sends Record Number of Satellites to Orbit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket took a swarm of 143 small satellites to the orbit on Sunday, beating India's record of 104 satellites launched in a single go in 2017.

The crowded rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida carrying a payload of government and commercial satellites as well as its own 10 satellites that will be part of the Starlink broadband internet constellation.

The Transporter-1 mission offered an opportunity to companies that could not afford a rocket all to themselves to hitch a ride to space at a low cost of $1 million for 485 Pounds.