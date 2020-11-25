SpaceX Set to Launch Next Resupply Mission to Space Station December 5 - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX plans to launch its next mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on December 5, NASA said in a statement.

"On Sat., Dec.

5, @SpaceX is set to launch the next resupply mission to the @Space_Station," NASA said on Twitter.

"The Dragon spacecraft will deliver materials to support 250+ @ISS_Research investigations, as well as a new, commercially funded airlock by @Nanoracks," it said.