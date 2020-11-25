UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Set To Launch Next Resupply Mission To Space Station December 5 - NASA

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 09:40 AM

SpaceX Set to Launch Next Resupply Mission to Space Station December 5 - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX plans to launch its next mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on December 5, NASA said in a statement.

"On Sat., Dec.

5, @SpaceX is set to launch the next resupply mission to the @Space_Station," NASA said on Twitter.

"The Dragon spacecraft will deliver materials to support 250+ @ISS_Research investigations, as well as a new, commercially funded airlock by @Nanoracks," it said.

Related Topics

Twitter Company SpaceX December

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

15 minutes ago

Armenian Opposition Calls on Ruling Party to Joint ..

9 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

11 hours ago

England's Lawrence to miss Wales clash

9 hours ago

'Terrorist motives' probed after two hurt in Swiss ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.