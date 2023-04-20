SpaceX Starship Explodes During Inaugural Test Flight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) SpaceX's Starship and Super Heavy rocket system exploded during its first test flight Thursday morning, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

However, the rocket system successfully lifted off the launch pad in Starbase, Texas.

SpaceX has described the nearly 400-foot tall rocket as the most powerful ever built and capable of launching payloads to the Moon and Mars. The rocket is also designed to be fully reusable in all its stages.

On Monday, SpaceX postponed the highly anticipated debut launch of its Starship rocket system just minutes before liftoff due to a pressurization issue with its Super Heavy booster.