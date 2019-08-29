UrduPoint.com
SpaceX Starship First Orbit Flight Expected No Earlier Than October - Musk

Thu 29th August 2019

The SpaceX company is planning to send its Starship space vehicle to the orbit no earlier than October, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The SpaceX company is planning to send its Starship space vehicle to the orbit no earlier than October, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday.

"Aiming for 20km [12.4 miles] flight in Oct & orbit attempt shortly thereafter," Musk said on Twitter.

The SpaceX founder added that he would provide an update on the project on September 28, when the SpaceX would celebrate the anniversary of reaching the orbit, with the Starship Mk 1 assembled by that time.

On Wednesday, the SpaceX company successfully launched a Starship Hopper prototype, which managed to reach the altitude of 150 meters (about 500 feet) and carry out a vertical landing.

The reusable second stage space vehicle Starship is designed for flights to Mars as part of the SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket. The famous technology entrepreneur intends to launch an unmanned mission to Mars in 2022 and a crewed flight in 2024.

