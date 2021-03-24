SpaceX Successfully Completes Yet Another Launch of 60 Starlink Satellites

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) SpaceX has launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit, using a Falcon 9 carrier rocket.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from the Cape Canaveral (Kennedy) Air Force Station in Florida at 04:28 local time on Wednesday (08:28 GMT). The launch was broadcast live on the SpaceX Twitter page.

"Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still love You droneship," SpaceX said on Twitter soon after the launch.

Founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet program utilizes satellites in low-Earth orbit with the aim of providing affordable access to broadband internet across the world.

The first Starlink satellite was launched in 2019 and the constellation now has over 1,000 satellites in active orbit.