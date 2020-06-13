UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Successfully Deploys 61 Satellites Into Low Earth Orbit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:04 PM

SpaceX Successfully Deploys 61 Satellites Into Low Earth Orbit

SpaceX has successfully deployed 58 additional Starlink satellites and three SkySats into low-earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 booster which safely touched down after launch, the company said on Twitter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) SpaceX has successfully deployed 58 additional Starlink satellites and three SkySats into low-earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 booster which safely touched down after launch, the company said on Twitter.

Saturday's launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Center was the first mission that included rideshare customers, delivering payloads for two different customers.

Starlink is the next-generation satellite network capable of providing Earth's inhabitants with broadband internet access.

The project began in February 2018. In total, it plans to launch about 12,000 satellites. Another 30,000 satellites - put into orbits with altitudes from 328 to 580 kilometers. SpaceX estimated the cost of the project at $10 billion.

Planet Lab's SkySat provides a nearly live update of satellite images of select places of the earth's surface. This launch expands the company's capacity to image the same location up to 12 times a day for users to be aware of developments visible from space in real-time.

Related Topics

Internet Twitter Company Same Florida SpaceX February 2018 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Satellites

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Coronavirus

5 minutes ago

Hafeez Sheikh says Budget 2020-21 focuses to cope ..

27 minutes ago

Masood condemns unprovoked Indian shelling along L ..

31 minutes ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Ov ..

2 minutes ago

Federal budget 2020-21 hailed

2 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi tested positive for coronavirus

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.