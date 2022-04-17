UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With US Intelligence Satellite

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2022 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) SpaceX successfully launched one of its Falcon 9 carrier rockets with a US intelligence satellite on board on Sunday, broadcasting the launch live.

The launch took place at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 9:13 a.m. local time (13:13 GMT). The rocket is putting into orbit the NROL-85 mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

The mission's details have not been made public.

The rocket's first stage has already landed in the vicinity of the launch site. This is its second launch as it was previously used for putting another intelligence satellite into orbit.

The NRO is a US government agency that develops, builds, launches and operates US spy satellites that provide intelligence data to the 18 agencies comprising the US intelligence community and the Defense Department.

