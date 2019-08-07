UrduPoint.com
SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket Loaded With Israel's AMOS-17 Satellite

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) US carrier rocket Falcon 9 loaded with Israeli AMOS-17 communication satellite successfully lifted off from a space center in Florida, spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX said on Wednesday.

"Falcon 9 launches AMOS-17 off Pad 40 in Florida, marking this booster's third flight and SpaceX's 25th reflight of an orbit class rocket," the company said on Twitter.

The rocket was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 23:24 GMT on Tuesday. 

Amos-17 is set to replace Amos-5 satellite launched in 2011. Communication with Amos-5 was lost in 2015. Amos-17, built by Boeing, will provide Ka, Ku and C-band signal transmission and expand Israeli communications satellite operator Spacecom's coverage in Africa, the middle East and Europe.

