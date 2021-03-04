SpaceX Successfully Tests Startship SN10 Rocket After 2 Failed Attempts

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) SpaceX successfully tested its Starship SN10 prototype rocket after two recent failed attempts.

The rocket prototype was launched on Wednesday to an altitude of 30,000 feet and then landed back on the ground. However, the rocket exploded about six minutes after landing.

The test launch is deemed successful because the goal was to gather information on how the flaps work to control the rocket when it is horizontal as it is falling back to earth.

SpaceX is developing a space transportation system consisting of a fully reusable Super Heavy launch vehicle and a Starship spacecraft. The system will allow for the delivery of satellites, crews and cargo both to the near-Earth orbit and to the Moon and Mars.

In February, the Starship prototype crashed and burned while attempting to land in the Texas outback, becoming the second time the prototype rocket's test flight has ended in an explosion.