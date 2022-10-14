SpaceX Tells Pentagon Can No Longer Donate Costly Starlink Services to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) SpaceX notified the US Defense Department in September that it can no longer donate its Starlink services to Ukraine and requested that the US government fund it instead, CNN reported.

SpaceX is not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time, a company official said in a letter to the Defense Department as quoted by the report on Thursday.

The report said that SpaceX has spend more than $120 million donating its Starlink services to Ukraine this year and expects it could cost about $400 million to continue providing those services next year.