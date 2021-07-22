UrduPoint.com
SpaceX, Tesla Selling No Bitcoins, Tesla Likely to Resume Receiving Bitcoins - Elon Musk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) SpaceX and Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that neither he nor his companies sell bitcoins, adding that Tesla would soon resume accepting the cryptocurrency payments. 

"We [Tesla] are not selling bitcoins, I do not sell bitcoins, and SpaceX does not either. I want to reiterate that Tesla, SpaceX and I keep our bitcoins," Musk said at a conference, called "The B Word", also attended by Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey.

Tesla could soon start accepting payments in bitcoin once again, Elon Musk stated, adding that "there appears to be a positive trend in the energy usage of bitcoin."

Musk's tweets have been wreaking chaos in the cryptocurrency world for a while now.

Bitcoin's price soared in February after Tesla's CEO said his company had purchased roughly $1.5 billion of the digital Currency. Three months later, Musk's announcement that Tesla would stop accepting bitcoin as payment for the company's electric vehicles over concerns about the carbon emissions caused by cryptocurrency mining triggered a major sell-off.

In June, the digital coin jumped 11% immediately following Musk's announcement that Tesla would resume bitcoin cryptocurrency transactions when mining is done with more clean energy.

