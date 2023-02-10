SpaceX Test-Fires All 33 Rocket Engines of Starship Super Heavy Rocket for First Time

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) SpaceX for the first time test fired all 33 Raptor engines of its Starship super heavy booster rocket, according to a live stream of the event.

SpaceX conducted the test on Thursday afternoon from Starbase, Texas, representing a key milestone test before it attempts to launch the rocket into orbit in early March as previously expected.

SpaceX has said it plans to use the Starship spacecraft to send humans to Mars.