SpaceX Tests Super Heavy Starship Booster Engine, Damages Launch Pad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) SpaceX conducted an engine test for the Super Heavy Starship booster that ended with a fire at the launch pad.

The ignition took place earlier on Monday and caused a large pressure wave and fireball that damaged the launch pad.

There was a fire and thick black smoke coming from the bottom of the launch tower following the test.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said via Twitter that the ignition test was planned but latter deleted the tweet.

The Starship is a fully reusable two‘stage‘to‘orbit super heavy‘lift launch vehicle under development by Musk's SpaceX. Musk plans to use this spacecraft to establish permanent bases on the moon and Mars. The booster stage is powered by 33 Raptor engines.

In June, Musk said the Starship spacecraft could be ready for a series of orbital flight tests as soon as July.