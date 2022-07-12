UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Tests Super Heavy Starship Booster Engine, Damages Launch Pad

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 04:30 AM

SpaceX Tests Super Heavy Starship Booster Engine, Damages Launch Pad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) SpaceX conducted an engine test for the Super Heavy Starship booster that ended with a fire at the launch pad.

The ignition took place earlier on Monday and caused a large pressure wave and fireball that damaged the launch pad.

There was a fire and thick black smoke coming from the bottom of the launch tower following the test.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said via Twitter that the ignition test was planned but latter deleted the tweet.

The Starship is a fully reusable two‘stage‘to‘orbit super heavy‘lift launch vehicle under development by Musk's SpaceX. Musk plans to use this spacecraft to establish permanent bases on the moon and Mars. The booster stage is powered by 33 Raptor engines.

In June, Musk said the Starship spacecraft could be ready for a series of orbital flight tests as soon as July.

Related Topics

Fire Twitter Vehicle Elon Musk SpaceX June July From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

19 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.