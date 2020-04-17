UrduPoint.com
SpaceX To Launch First Manned Mission Into Orbit Around May 27 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:12 PM

SpaceX to Launch First Manned Mission Into Orbit Around May 27 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to send its new Crew Dragon spacecraft on the first manned mission to the International Space Station around May 27, media said Friday.

The test flight will see the craft carry US astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken into orbit, followed by a regular flight with a crew of four in mid- to late summer, the Spaceflighnow news website said.

NASA hopes to end its reliance on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft for crew transport after retiring the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

The US space agency currently has one seat aboard Soyuz under contract with Russia and is negotiating another one aboard an October flight.

ISS rules require at least one Russian and one US crew members to stay aboard the orbital outpost at all times to operate their respective systems. Russia's Oleg Skripochka and US's Jessica Meir and Drew Morgan returned from the mission earlier on Friday, leaving Anatoly Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner and Chris Cassidy behind.

More Stories From World

