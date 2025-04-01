SpaceX To Launch Private Astronauts On First Crewed Polar Orbit
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Cape Canaveral, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) SpaceX is set to launch the first human spaceflight directly over Earth's polar regions on Monday -- a days-long, privately funded orbital mission involving four astronauts.
Named "Fram2" after the famed Norwegian ship built in the 19th century for Arctic and Antarctic expeditions, the mission will feature a range of experiments including taking the first X-ray in space and growing mushrooms in microgravity.
It's hoped that the research will support future long-duration space travel to Mars.
The crew will launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket in a window that opens at 9:46 pm Monday (0146 GMT Tuesday) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Three other launch windows are available at 11:20 pm Monday, as well as 12:53 am and 2:26 am Tuesday, SpaceX said, adding that other windows could be opened if needed.
"With the same pioneering spirit as early polar explorers, we aim to bring back new data and knowledge to advance the long-term goals of space exploration," said mission commander Chun Wang.
Wang, a Chinese-born Maltese adventurer and co-founder of crypto companies f2pool and skatefish, selected the rest of the crew: vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen, a Norwegian film director; mission pilot Rabea Rogge, a robotics researcher from Germany; and mission specialist and medical officer Eric Philips, an Australian polar explorer.
The team trained for eight months in preparation for the approximately four-day trip, including a wilderness expedition in Alaska to simulate living in close quarters under harsh conditions.
Upon returning to Earth, the crew will attempt to exit the spacecraft without additional medical support -- part of a study to help researchers understand how well astronauts can perform basic tasks after spaceflight.
Except for the Apollo lunar missions, Earth's polar regions have remained out of view for astronauts, including those aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Even on Apollo, they did not fly directly over the Earth's poles.
SpaceX has carried out five private astronaut missions to date -- three in collaboration with Axiom Space to the ISS, and two free-flying in Earth orbit.
The first of these was Inspiration4 in 2021, followed by Polaris Dawn, which featured the first spacewalk conducted by private astronauts.
Both free-flying missions were chartered by e-payments billionaire Jared Isaacman, who has also been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the next NASA administrator.
Isaacman is also a close associate of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..
More Stories From World
-
French far-right leader Le Pen slams verdict as 'political decision'57 seconds ago
-
SpaceX to launch private astronauts on first crewed polar orbit1 minute ago
-
Aston Martin to sell stake in Formula One team41 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results41 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table41 minutes ago
-
Myanmar to mark minute of silence as quake toll passes 2,0001 hour ago
-
Slashed US funding threatens millions of children: charity chief2 hours ago
-
S&P 500 falls into correction as tariff fears rattle stock markets2 hours ago
-
Five dead in Spain mining accident2 hours ago
-
Venezuela says US revoked transnational oil and gas company licenses3 hours ago
-
Myanmar declares week of mourning as quake toll passes 2,000, hopes fade for survivors4 hours ago
-
Fear of aftershocks in Myanmar forces patients into hospital car park4 hours ago