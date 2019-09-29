SpaceX to Launch Starship Reusable Spacecraft in 1-2 Months - Musk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that the Starship reusable spacecraft will be launched in 1-2 months and fly to about 20 kilometers above the Earth.

"This thing is gonna take off, fly to 65,000 feet, about 20 kilometers, and come back and land in about 1-2 months," Musk said as aired by the SpaceX.

In late August, the SpaceX successfully launched a Starship Hopper prototype, which managed to reach the altitude of 150 meters and carry out a vertical landing.

The reusable second stage space vehicle Starship is designed for flights to Mars as part of the SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket. The famous technology entrepreneur intends to launch an unmanned mission to Mars in 2022 and a crewed flight in 2024.