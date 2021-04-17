SpaceX Wins Contract to Build Human Mission Lander For US Return to Moon - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has chosen Elon Musk's company SpaceX to build the Human Landing System (HLS) for the first US manned mission to the Moon in half a century, HLS contracting officer Lisa Watson-Morgan told a podcast press conference on Friday.

"I am very excited that we have awarded SpaceX [the contract] to continue development of the Human Landing System: It is a single-stage landing system ...[The] contract is for a single crew landing demonstration mission," Watson-Morgan said.