SpaceX's Crew Dragon Lands In Gulf Of Mexico Following Test Flight To ISS - NASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:10 AM

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Lands in Gulf of Mexico Following Test Flight to ISS - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with two astronauts on board has landed in the Gulf of Mexico, finishing its test flight to the International Space Station (ISS) according to NASA's live broadcast.

The spacecraft performed water landing at 2:48 p.m.

local time (18:48 GMT), per NASA's calculations.

This is the first water landing of a US piloted spacecraft since 1975.

SpaceX made history back in May when it flew people to the ISS on the world's first commercially-made spacecraft. This is the first time that the Crew Dragon has brought passengers back to Earth.

More Stories From World

