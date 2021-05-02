(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) SpaceX's Crew Dragon made its first night-time splashdown with four astronauts in 53 years on Sunday.

" At 2:56am ET (06:56 UT) , @NASA_Astronauts, @AstroVicGlover, @Astro_illini and Shannon Walker along with @Astro_Soichi of @JAXA_en touchdown on Earth after a six-month science mission aboard the @Space_Station," NASA tweeted.

The splashdown was broadcast live. It happened right on time off the coast of Panama City in Florida.

The space agency published a video of the Dragon Resilience capsule being hoisted onto the deck of SpaceX's Go Navigator recovery ship and the hatch opening, allowing the homecoming team to look inside.

It was reported that the four astronauts are feeling well and will be going through medical checkouts.

"On behalf of Crew-1 and our families, we just want to say thank you... It's amazing what can be accomplished when people come together... It's great to be back," astronaut Mike Hopkins said.

This was NASA's second operational flight of the Crew Dragon spaceship to the International Space Station.