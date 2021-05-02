UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Makes Splashdown With 4 NASA Astronauts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:00 PM

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Makes Splashdown With 4 NASA Astronauts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) SpaceX's Crew Dragon made its first night-time splashdown with four astronauts in 53 years on Sunday.

" At 2:56am ET (06:56 UT) , @NASA_Astronauts, @AstroVicGlover, @Astro_illini and Shannon Walker along with @Astro_Soichi of @JAXA_en touchdown on Earth after a six-month science mission aboard the @Space_Station," NASA tweeted.

The splashdown was broadcast live. It happened right on time off the coast of Panama City in Florida.

The space agency published a video of the Dragon Resilience capsule being hoisted onto the deck of SpaceX's Go Navigator recovery ship and the hatch opening, allowing the homecoming team to look inside.

It was reported that the four astronauts are feeling well and will be going through medical checkouts.

"On behalf of Crew-1 and our families, we just want to say thank you... It's amazing what can be accomplished when people come together... It's great to be back," astronaut Mike Hopkins said.

This was NASA's second operational flight of the Crew Dragon spaceship to the International Space Station.

Related Topics

Shannon Panama City Florida SpaceX Sunday

Recent Stories

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

13 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

13 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

12 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.