SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Ship Docks With International Space Station - NASA

Sun 08th December 2019 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) A SpaceX cargo ship, Dragon, has successfully delivered thousands of Pounds of essential and research supplies to the International Space Station, the US space agency said Sunday.

"The @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft was installed at 7:47am ET to the @Space Station... The crew will soon begin unpacking over 5,700 pounds of science and supplies inside," NASA tweeted.

The cargo ship parked on the Earth-facing side of the space station's Harmony module, four days after lifting off from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida.

The scientific supplies include malting barley, which will allow astronauts to grow food in space, a study of how fire spreads in zero gravity and a batch of mice to research ways of preventing bone and muscle loss without the pull of Earth's gravity.

More Stories From World

