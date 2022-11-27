UrduPoint.com

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Docks To ISS - NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2022 | 08:50 PM

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Docks to ISS - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) An unmanned SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft has successfully docked to the International Space Station (ISS) after a four-day delay caused by poor weather in Florida, NASA said on Sunday.

"A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft autonomously docked to the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module at 7:39 a.m. EST (12:39 GMT)," the statement read.

The Dragon spacecraft took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, packed with over 3.5 tonnes (7,700 Pounds) of cargo, including food, supplies for scientific experiments and hardware.

However, the spaceship's most important load is a new pair of roll-out solar arrays titled iROSA, which will upgrade the aging solar panels of the ISS and help modernize the energy production of the space station. Moreover, an experiment to grow dwarf tomatoes was also sent to the astronauts to supplement their diets.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Florida SpaceX Sunday From Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

12 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

20 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

20 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

21 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.