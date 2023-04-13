Close
SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft To Return Back To Earth On Saturday - NASA

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 04:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) SpaceX's Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft will return back to Earth on Saturday carrying scientific research samples and hardware from the International Space Station (ISS), NASA said.

"A SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft is set to depart the International Space Station on Saturday, April 15, returning scientific research samples and hardware to Earth for NASA," NASA announced in a statement.

The spacecraft will undock the ISS at 15:05 GMT and will splash off the coast of Florida. The spacecraft "will carry back to Earth approximately 4,300 Pounds of supplies and scientific experiments," including space tomato harvest, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's higher quality crystals grown aboard the ISS, the result of analysis of astronauts' accelerated arterial wall stiffening and thickening, and studies on burning in microgravity, the statement said.

The spacecraft arrived at the ISS on March 16 as a part of SpaceX's 27th Commercial Resupply Services mission for NASA and delivered over 6,000 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies, and station hardware.

