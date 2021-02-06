UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX's Dragon Crew To Break US Record For Most Days In Space On Sunday

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:26 PM

SpaceX's Dragon Crew to Break US Record for Most Days in Space on Sunday

US astronauts living aboard the ISS orbital outpost will break the record on Sunday for most days in space by a crew launched aboard a US spacecraft, NASA said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) US astronauts living aboard the ISS orbital outpost will break the record on Sunday for most days in space by a crew launched aboard a US spacecraft, NASA said.

Four flight engineers � Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi � docked the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to the US module last November.

"They will surpass the record of 84 days set by the Skylab 4 crew on Feb. 8, 1974," NASA said.

The Skylab 4 crew, with NASA astronauts Gerald Carr, Edward Gibson and William Pogue, docked their Apollo spacecraft to the Skylab space station 47 years to the day when the SpaceX crew docked to the orbiting lab, the US space authority estimated.

Related Topics

Shannon SpaceX November Sunday

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi is happy to see his little daughter ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

12 minutes ago

FACTBOX - World Marks International Day of Zero To ..

32 seconds ago

NBA: Results and standings

36 seconds ago

Osaka says she's done chasing world number one

10 minutes ago

Root crosses 150 as England make India toil on day ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.