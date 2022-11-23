(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The launch of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed until November 26 due to poor weather conditions along Florida's Space Coast, NASA said on Wednesday.

"The mission's launch attempt on Nov. 22 was scrubbed due to poor weather conditions along Florida's Space Coast. Liftoff will be from Launch Complex 39A at the NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida ... for a Nov. 26 launch, arrival to the station is scheduled for 7:30 a.

m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 27," NASA said in a statement.

The statement also said that NASA and SpaceX now were "targeting 2:20 p.m. EST Saturday, Nov. 26, to launch the company's 26th commercial resupply mission" to the ISS.

SpaceX's Dragon cargo spacecraft will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew at the ISS and is expected to spend a month in space before returning to Earth with research and return cargo.