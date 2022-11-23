UrduPoint.com

SpaceX's Dragon Launch To ISS Delayed Until November 26 Due To Poor Weather - NASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 11:30 AM

SpaceX's Dragon Launch to ISS Delayed Until November 26 Due to Poor Weather - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The launch of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed until November 26 due to poor weather conditions along Florida's Space Coast, NASA said on Wednesday.

"The mission's launch attempt on Nov. 22 was scrubbed due to poor weather conditions along Florida's Space Coast. Liftoff will be from Launch Complex 39A at the NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida ... for a Nov. 26 launch, arrival to the station is scheduled for 7:30 a.

m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 27," NASA said in a statement.

The statement also said that NASA and SpaceX now were "targeting 2:20 p.m. EST Saturday, Nov. 26, to launch the company's 26th commercial resupply mission" to the ISS.

SpaceX's Dragon cargo spacecraft will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew at the ISS and is expected to spend a month in space before returning to Earth with research and return cargo.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Company Florida SpaceX November Sunday From P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

2 hours ago
 Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

11 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

11 hours ago
 Army chief's appointment is constitutional right ..

Army chief's appointment is constitutional right of PM: Rana Sanaullah

11 hours ago
 Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans ..

Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans, Only Care About Power - Acti ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.