SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Deploys Fresh Batch Of 60 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:01 PM

Private US space industry contractor SpaceX launched a new batch of 60 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation atop the Falcon 9 rocket and deployed them into orbit on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Private US space industry contractor SpaceX launched a new batch of 60 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation atop the Falcon 9 rocket and deployed them into orbit on Tuesday.

"Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed," the company wrote on Twitter.

The launch began at 7:29 a.m. (11:29 GMT) at the Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida.

According to SpaceX, the deployment took place just over one hour after the launch.

The company said that the rocket's reusable first stage had landed on the Of Course I Still love You drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch has been repeatedly put off. The previous attempt on Monday failed over "weather violations."

Elon Musk's Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world. So far, over 700 satellites have joined the megaconstellation.

The CEO and founder of SpaceX plans to use revenues from Starlink to fund his projects to colonize Mars and install a base on the Moon.

