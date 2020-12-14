UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Successfully Places SXM-7 Satellite Into Orbit - Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Successfully Places SXM-7 Satellite Into Orbit - Company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) SpaceX's Falcon 9 carrier rocket has successfully placed the SXM-7 high power broadcasting satellite into a geostationary transfer orbit, SpaceX wrote on its Twitter account on Sunday.

On Friday, SpaceX abruptly delayed the launch of the Falcon 9.

SXM-7 satellite is owned by broadcasting company SiriusXM that provides satellite radio services in the US. The seven-tonne satellite will always be roughly 36,000 kilometers (22,369 miles) above the US and will allow the company to carry out continuous broadcasting.

Related Topics

Twitter Company SpaceX Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Government Media Office holds meeting on futur ..

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

1 hour ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

2 hours ago

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

2 hours ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.