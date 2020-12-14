(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) SpaceX's Falcon 9 carrier rocket has successfully placed the SXM-7 high power broadcasting satellite into a geostationary transfer orbit, SpaceX wrote on its Twitter account on Sunday.

On Friday, SpaceX abruptly delayed the launch of the Falcon 9.

SXM-7 satellite is owned by broadcasting company SiriusXM that provides satellite radio services in the US. The seven-tonne satellite will always be roughly 36,000 kilometers (22,369 miles) above the US and will allow the company to carry out continuous broadcasting.