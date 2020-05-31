(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) SpaceX's manned spacecraft, Crew Dragon, successfully docked on Sunday at the International Space Center (ISS), according to the broadcast on the website of NASA.

The Dragon capsule with two NASA astronauts, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, lifted off from the Florida space center on Saturday.

"Docking confirmed! @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug officially docked to the @Space_Station at 10:16am ET [14:16 GMT]," NASA twitted.

Behnken and Hurley will join Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner and US astronaut Chris Cassidy.

The Dragon capsule and the Falcon 9 carrier rocket were constructed by Elon Musks's SpaceX company for NASA which has been seeking domestic capabilities since it retired the shuttle fleet in 2011 and relied on Russian spacecraft.