UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX's Manned Crew Dragon Successfully Docks With ISS - NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 08:00 PM

SpaceX's Manned Crew Dragon Successfully Docks With ISS - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) SpaceX's manned spacecraft, Crew Dragon, successfully docked on Sunday at the International Space Center (ISS), according to the broadcast on the website of NASA.

The Dragon capsule with two NASA astronauts, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, lifted off from the Florida space center on Saturday.

"Docking confirmed! @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug officially docked to the @Space_Station at 10:16am ET [14:16 GMT]," NASA twitted.

Behnken and Hurley will join Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner and US astronaut Chris Cassidy.

The Dragon capsule and the Falcon 9 carrier rocket were constructed by Elon Musks's SpaceX company for NASA which has been seeking domestic capabilities since it retired the shuttle fleet in 2011 and relied on Russian spacecraft.

Related Topics

Russia Company Florida SpaceX Sunday From

Recent Stories

SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

51 minutes ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

3 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.