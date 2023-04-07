(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The launch of the Starship spacecraft by Elon Musk'S SpaceX company is scheduled for April 17, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Musk said on Twitter that Starship "is stacked & ready to launch next week, pending regulatory approval.

"

The FAA published its current operations plan, stating that Starship will be launched on April 17, from SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. The document also gives backup dates, namely from April 18-21.

SpaceX has been developing fully reusable super heavy-lift launch vehicle Starship, which is designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond. It will be the most powerful launch vehicle ever built.