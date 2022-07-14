SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the Super Heavy Starship spacecraft prototype could be ready for an orbital test flight as soon as August if testing of the booster engine goes well

SpaceX conducted an ignition test on Monday of the spacecraft's booster, which is powered by 33 Raptor engines, but it ended in a powerful explosion that started a fire at the bottom of the launch tower.

"If testing goes well, as soon as next month," Musk wrote on social media.

Earlier in the day, Musk said damage in the booster propulsion section appears to be minor but they still need to inspect all the engines.

Starship is a fully reusable two stage to orbit super heavy lift launch vehicle under development by SpaceX. Musk plans to use the spacecraft to establish permanent bases on the moon and Mars.