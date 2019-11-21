(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The stainless-steel Starship Mk1 of Elon Musk's SpaceX company was damaged during a cryogenic pressure test, US media reported.

According to the space.com portal, a prototype of the deep space transportation system blew its top during the test on Wednesday at SpaceX's facilities near the South Texas village of Boca Chica.

SpaceX CEO Musk said that the company would now focus on developing more advanced prototypes rather than repairing and retesting the damaged prototype.

The reusable Starship spacecraft was designed for flights to the Moon, Mars and for other interplanetary missions. It can also be used as the second stage of SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket.

Musk had said in September that the Starship Mk1 would possibly be launched by the end of the year and fly to about 20 kilometers (12 miles) above the Earth.