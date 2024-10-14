Open Menu

SpaceX's Starship Rocket Completes 5th Test Flight, Returning Booster On Land

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM

SpaceX's Starship rocket completes 5th test flight, returning booster on land

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) SpaceX completed its fifth test flight of its giant Starship rocket on Sunday, achieving the return of its booster back on the launch pad.

SpaceX launched Starship at about 8:25 a.m. Central Time (1325 GMT) from its Starbase facility near Brownsville, U.S. state of Texas.

The rocket's "Super Heavy" booster returned to land several minutes after launch.

The company used the arms of its launch tower to catch the booster, a major milestone toward SpaceX's goal of making Starship a fully reusable rocket system.

Starship spacecraft traveled a similar trajectory in space as in its previous flight test, re-entered the Earth's atmosphere and splashed down in the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket, collectively referred to as Starship, represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Related Topics

India Company Brownsville SpaceX Sunday From

Recent Stories

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorr ..

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lah ..

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

2 days ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

2 days ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

2 days ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

2 days ago
 At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

2 days ago

More Stories From World