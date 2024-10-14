SpaceX's Starship Rocket Completes 5th Test Flight, Returning Booster On Land
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM
LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) SpaceX completed its fifth test flight of its giant Starship rocket on Sunday, achieving the return of its booster back on the launch pad.
SpaceX launched Starship at about 8:25 a.m. Central Time (1325 GMT) from its Starbase facility near Brownsville, U.S. state of Texas.
The rocket's "Super Heavy" booster returned to land several minutes after launch.
The company used the arms of its launch tower to catch the booster, a major milestone toward SpaceX's goal of making Starship a fully reusable rocket system.
Starship spacecraft traveled a similar trajectory in space as in its previous flight test, re-entered the Earth's atmosphere and splashed down in the Indian Ocean.
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket, collectively referred to as Starship, represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.
Recent Stories
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
More Stories From World
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits Fiji Islands Region -- GFZ32 seconds ago
-
Tech breakthroughs bring record high shale oil production in China10 minutes ago
-
Mainland aircraft carrier Liaoning participates in "Joint Sword-2024B" drills10 minutes ago
-
Three dead due to rain-related disasters in Sri Lanka10 minutes ago
-
Role of government, poverty research tipped for economics Nobel11 minutes ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday11 minutes ago
-
Guterres slams Israeli attacks on UN position in Lebanon; may constitute 'war crime'11 minutes ago
-
China unveils measures to boost financing for businesses11 minutes ago
-
5,000-year-old king's tomb discovered in central China21 minutes ago
-
KSrelief sends second relief plane to Lebanon31 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia Secures historic seven medals at 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships in Italy41 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Season 2024 launches 3 zones with new events, exceptional experiences1 hour ago