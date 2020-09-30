Spain abandons fiscal limit rules for 2020, 2021: govt

Pain said Wednesday it would have to suspend budget discipline rules in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the economy, stoking a huge increase in public debt

Madrid (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Spain said Wednesday it would have to suspend budget discipline rules in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the economy, stoking a huge increase in public debt.

"The government has decided to suspend budgetary rules in an extraordinary fashion for 2020 and 2021," Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference.

At the same time, he insisted that Spain would maintain a "fiscally responsible" approach overall as separate figures showed the national debt ballooning to some 110 percent of GDP in the second quarter, way above the EU limit of 60 percent.