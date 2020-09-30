UrduPoint.com
Spain Abandons Fiscal Limit Rules For 2020, 2021: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:12 PM

Madrid (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Spain said Wednesday it would have to suspend budget discipline rules in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the economy, stoking a huge increase in public debt.

"The government has decided to suspend budgetary rules in an extraordinary fashion for 2020 and 2021," Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference.

At the same time, he insisted that Spain would maintain a "fiscally responsible" approach overall as separate figures showed the national debt ballooning to some 110 percent of GDP in the second quarter, way above the EU limit of 60 percent.

More Stories From World

