UrduPoint.com

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article On Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders In 2019

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 2019

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The upper house of the Spanish parliament, the Senate, abolished on Thursday the article of the criminal code on rebellions, under which many leaders of the Catalan independence movement were convicted.

"A total of 261 people voted, 140 voted for (abolition), 118 voted against, three abstained ... The reform was finally approved," Senate President Ander Gil Garcia said.

This article will be replaced by another one called "Mass riots in a severe form," which will lead to significant mitigation of punishment for this crime.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said earlier that the punishment under the article on rebellions was introduced into the Spanish criminal code in 1822, but since then the political reality in the country has changed significantly. At the same time, the opposition center-right People's Party of Spain has a negative attitude towards these changes. Its representatives believe that the prime minister took this step in order to promote personal interests.

In Catalonia, on October 1, 2017, at the initiative of the Catalan government, headed by Carles Puigdemont, a referendum on independence was held. Based on the results of the vote, the Catalan parliament declared independence. After that, the Spanish government introduced direct rule in the autonomous community and dissolved the parliament, and a number of members of the Catalan government, including Puigdemont, left the country.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court sentenced 12 Catalan politicians and activists for organizing an unauthorized referendum and issuing a unilateral declaration of independence. Nine people were found guilty of mutiny and received sentences ranging from nine to 13 years in prison. Three were found guilty of insubordination and given fines. The Spanish government announced a pardon for the prisoners at the end of June 2021.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Supreme Court Riots Parliament Vote Same Independence Lead Spain June October Criminals 2017 2019 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

8 minutes ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

8 minutes ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

8 minutes ago
 Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - ..

Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

8 minutes ago
 Kiev Blocking Resumption of Russian Ammonia Suppli ..

Kiev Blocking Resumption of Russian Ammonia Supplies - Russian Foreign Ministry

53 minutes ago
 US Senate Approves Omnibus Amendment Allowing Tran ..

US Senate Approves Omnibus Amendment Allowing Transfer of Seized Russian Funds t ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.