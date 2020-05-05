UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Adds 280,000 Jobless During April Lockdown: Govt

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:44 PM

Spain adds 280,000 jobless during April lockdown: govt

Spain's jobless figure rose by more than 280,000 in April, largely due to the collapse of tourism during the coronavirus lockdown, labour ministry figures showed on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Spain's jobless figure rose by more than 280,000 in April, largely due to the collapse of tourism during the coronavirus lockdown, labour ministry figures showed on Tuesday.

The number of state handouts reached a "historic" levels with an increase of nearly 137 percent, a ministry statement said.

Related Topics

April Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nearly 45,000 coronavirus cases across Africa

2 minutes ago

SAS airline wins state-guaranteed credit line

2 minutes ago

S. Africa starts TB vaccine trial in response to C ..

5 minutes ago

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 case for secon ..

4 minutes ago

US news agency's photographers win Pulitzer for co ..

4 minutes ago

GE Aviation plans to cut 25 pct of workforce amid ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.