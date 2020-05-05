Spain adds 280,000 jobless during April lockdown: govt

Spain's jobless figure rose by more than 280,000 in April, largely due to the collapse of tourism during the coronavirus lockdown, labour ministry figures showed on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Spain's jobless figure rose by more than 280,000 in April, largely due to the collapse of tourism during the coronavirus lockdown, labour ministry figures showed on Tuesday.

The number of state handouts reached a "historic" levels with an increase of nearly 137 percent, a ministry statement said.