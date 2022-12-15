Spain Adopts Legislation Allowing Women Aged 16 to Have Abortion Without Parents' Consent

The Spanish Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the country's parliament, approved on Thursday a draft law on reproductive and sexual rights, allowing women aged 16-17 to have an abortion without their parents' consent

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The Spanish Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the country's parliament, approved on Thursday a draft law on reproductive and sexual rights, allowing women aged 16-17 to have an abortion without their parents' consent.

"At the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies on December 15, draft legislation... on sexual and reproductive health and voluntary termination of pregnancy was approved with 190 votes in favor, 154 against, with 5 lawmakers abstaining from the vote," the statement read.

The legislation will also provide paid leave to women suffering from painful menstruation, which will make Spain the first European country to adopt the measure. It will also ensure free distribution of feminine hygiene products and contraceptives in social centers and public institutions.

Spanish Equality Minister Irene Montero said that the legislation was an important step ensuring protection of sexual and reproductive rights on women in Spain.