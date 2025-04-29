Spain Aims To Restore Power Nationwide 'soon': PM
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Spain aims to restore power nationwide "soon" after a blackout disrupted daily life for millions on Monday but had no "conclusive information" about its causes, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.
The Socialist leader called on people to show "responsibility and civility" to help authorities manage the crisis that also affected Portugal and France.
Interconnections with France and Morocco have already partially restored electricity to parts of northern and southern Spain, Sanchez said in a televised address after an emergency government meeting.
"Combined cycles and hydroelectric plants throughout the country have also been reactivated, which should allow us to recover the supply across Spain soon," Sanchez said.
"We still must focus on the most important thing: restoring electricity to our homes.
"
Transport ground to a halt after the outage struck at around midday (1000 GMT). The transport minister announced that inter-city trains would not run again before Tuesday at the earliest.
Sanchez said port and air traffic was unaffected, although flights were reduced by 20 percent "to ensure safety and smooth operation".
Hospitals continued to function thanks to generators that have "a long autonomy", he added.
Urging the population to minimise travel and telephone calls and follow information from official sources, Sanchez appealed "to citizens to cooperate with all authorities, to act with responsibility and civility".
"Let's not spread or pay attention to information from dubious sources, as has happened in other crises," he said, warning against exacerbating the "anxiety" millions of people were going through.
Recent Stories
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing
WHO delegation meets PM&DC President
Progress on development schemes reviewed
Effective Polio surveillance continues
All options available to defuse tension created by war mongering India: Minister ..
More Stories From World
-
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his resonant, mesmerising vo ..3 minutes ago
-
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations3 minutes ago
-
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 20253 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'stands ready' to back any move, acceptable to India and Pakistan, to ease heightened tensi ..4 minutes ago
-
Spain aims to restore power nationwide 'soon': PM4 minutes ago
-
Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong to join Cannes film festival jury: organisers4 minutes ago
-
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF8 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University in Dubai8 minutes ago
-
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi8 minutes ago
-
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing10 minutes ago
-
Germany's next leader Merz vows defence of Ukraine and democracy37 minutes ago
-
Massive blackout hits all of Spain and Portugal37 minutes ago