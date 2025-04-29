Open Menu

Spain Aims To Restore Power Nationwide 'soon': PM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Spain aims to restore power nationwide "soon" after a blackout disrupted daily life for millions on Monday but had no "conclusive information" about its causes, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

The Socialist leader called on people to show "responsibility and civility" to help authorities manage the crisis that also affected Portugal and France.

Interconnections with France and Morocco have already partially restored electricity to parts of northern and southern Spain, Sanchez said in a televised address after an emergency government meeting.

"Combined cycles and hydroelectric plants throughout the country have also been reactivated, which should allow us to recover the supply across Spain soon," Sanchez said.

"We still must focus on the most important thing: restoring electricity to our homes.

"

Transport ground to a halt after the outage struck at around midday (1000 GMT). The transport minister announced that inter-city trains would not run again before Tuesday at the earliest.

Sanchez said port and air traffic was unaffected, although flights were reduced by 20 percent "to ensure safety and smooth operation".

Hospitals continued to function thanks to generators that have "a long autonomy", he added.

Urging the population to minimise travel and telephone calls and follow information from official sources, Sanchez appealed "to citizens to cooperate with all authorities, to act with responsibility and civility".

"Let's not spread or pay attention to information from dubious sources, as has happened in other crises," he said, warning against exacerbating the "anxiety" millions of people were going through.

