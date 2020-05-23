Spain Allows Madrid, Barcelona to Ease Coronavirus Curbs

Spain's central government on Friday allowed Madrid and Barcelona to move into the first phase of easing limits on public life after local authorities threatened to sue it

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Spain's central government on Friday allowed Madrid and Barcelona to move into the first phase of easing limits on public life after local authorities threatened to sue it.

The national capital and the main Catalan city were left out of the lockdown phaseout, imposed nationwide to stem the spread of the coronavirus, for having high infection rates.

"Sanitary zones in Barcelona... as well as the entire autonomous community of Madrid are moving into phase one," Health Minister Salvador Illa told reporters.

The cities will allow outdoor dining, religious services and construction work starting on Monday. Museums, libraries, concert halls and culture centers will reopen and gatherings of up to 10 people will be permitted.

Madrid's right-wing authorities threatened this week to take legal action against Spain's Socialist government for keeping the city under strict lockdown out of what they claimed were political considerations.

The entire country has now taken the first step toward loosening coronavirus restrictions after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was hopeful it would return to normal by July.

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said last week that the nation needed to end the shutdown sooner to bring tourists back. Spain plans to reopen beaches and will use drones to monitor compliance with social distancing rules, El Mundo daily said.