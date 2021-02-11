UrduPoint.com
Spain Approves Transparent Face Masks At Request Of Deaf, Hard Of Hearing People

Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:32 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Spain has approved the use of transparent face masks so that deaf people and those hard of hearing can read lips and understand facial expressions, Marcos Lechet, who was advocating for adopting the regulation for months, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Lechet, who is deaf himself, launched a public initiative half a year ago demanding that the Spanish authorities greenlight the use of transparent face masks. He managed to gather 100,000 signatures in support of his initiative and met with then-Health Minister Salvador Illa in September to talk about issues that deaf people face when communicating with their relatives and friends who wear usual face masks.

Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon personally revealed the positive news about the decision on transparent masks to Lechet over the phone.

The relevant decree will be published on Friday.

"We have demanded this since the beginning of the epidemic. This decision will help us, the deaf and many other people, to get out of isolation. This decree will finally establish the criteria to determine which masks are legal and which are not, and guarantees our safety and at the same time our accessibility. I am very excited. This is important news," Lechet said.

According to Spain's National Statistics Institute, there are over one million people in the country who are either deaf or hard of hearing. As of now, all residents are required to wear masks outdoors and in public spaces across Spain.

