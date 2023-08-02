The Spanish Civil Guard said on Wednesday it had arrested three Hungarian fugitives from justice wanted by Europol on suspicion of being members of an organized crime group

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Spanish Civil Guard said on Wednesday it had arrested three Hungarian fugitives from justice wanted by Europol on suspicion of being members of an organized crime group.

The trio, who feature on the EU police's most wanted list of 54 suspected criminals, were captured in the coastal city of Calpe in eastern Spain on July 19 during a joint operation by Spanish and Hungarian police forces.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry said the suspects were investigated in Hungary over illegal cannabis growing and drug trafficking. Spanish police learned in May that the three were living in Calpe under fake identities and continued smuggling drugs to Hungary.

Europol launched the 2022 EU Most Wanted campaign in October to focus on fugitives across Europe who are gang members wanted for serious crimes, such as murder, human trafficking, armed robbery and terrorism, among other offenses.