Open Menu

Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspected Of Drug Smuggling

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspected of Drug Smuggling

The Spanish Civil Guard said on Wednesday it had arrested three Hungarian fugitives from justice wanted by Europol on suspicion of being members of an organized crime group

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Spanish Civil Guard said on Wednesday it had arrested three Hungarian fugitives from justice wanted by Europol on suspicion of being members of an organized crime group.

The trio, who feature on the EU police's most wanted list of 54 suspected criminals, were captured in the coastal city of Calpe in eastern Spain on July 19 during a joint operation by Spanish and Hungarian police forces.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry said the suspects were investigated in Hungary over illegal cannabis growing and drug trafficking. Spanish police learned in May that the three were living in Calpe under fake identities and continued smuggling drugs to Hungary.

Europol launched the 2022 EU Most Wanted campaign in October to focus on fugitives across Europe who are gang members wanted for serious crimes, such as murder, human trafficking, armed robbery and terrorism, among other offenses.

Related Topics

Murder Police Europe Drugs Robbery Spain Hungary May July October Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mega health, infrastructure projects under executi ..

Mega health, infrastructure projects under execution at fast pace in Multan: Com ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

2 minutes ago
 PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, ..

PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, Wahab Riaz visits PFA

2 minutes ago
 Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Munici ..

Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Municipalities of Girona Due to Drou ..

3 minutes ago
 Financial Audit Authority conducts an introductory ..

Financial Audit Authority conducts an introductory workshop on anti-fraud

22 minutes ago
 DC visits areas near Sutlej river to inspect flood ..

DC visits areas near Sutlej river to inspect flood situation

11 minutes ago
Embassy launches 'Green Legacy Initiative of Ethio ..

Embassy launches 'Green Legacy Initiative of Ethiopia's PM' in Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 Drug smuggler sentenced to life imprisonment with ..

Drug smuggler sentenced to life imprisonment with Rs 0.5 m fine

9 minutes ago
 Austin, Nyusi Discuss US-Mozambique Military Ties, ..

Austin, Nyusi Discuss US-Mozambique Military Ties, Security in Cabo Delgado Prov ..

9 minutes ago
 Authorities issued severe weather advisory for Abb ..

Authorities issued severe weather advisory for Abbottabad

9 minutes ago
 UNICEF-funded Oxygen plant made functional at DHQ ..

UNICEF-funded Oxygen plant made functional at DHQ hospital

9 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Hyderabad to celebrate evening wi ..

Arts Council of Hyderabad to celebrate evening with Mustafa Qureshi on Aug 6

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World