Spain Arrests Five After Civil Guards Die In Drug Chase

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Spain's civil guard on Saturday announced five arrests after a drug traffickers' boat hit a patrol vessel and killed two officers during a chase.

The civil guard arrested three of the boat's passengers following Friday's incident in the southern port of Barbate near Cadiz that also saw two officers injured.

Two others who travelled by vehicle to pick up the passengers were also detained, the civil guard said.

The AUGC, an association representing the paramilitary police, and Spanish media shared a video showing a night-time chase in the port involving several vessels.

One of the two injured officers remains in hospital but is out of danger, the civil guard added.

Spain's Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska visited the scene of the incident and called the event an "assassination" and promised "zero impunity" in efforts to stop drug trafficking.

The government of the nearby British enclave of Gibraltar also expressed its condolences for the officer's deaths.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he "deeply regrets" the deaths, while the country's royal family said on the same social network that it was "deeply saddened".

The sea off Cadiz has seen several confrontations and major drug seizures by customs and police.

Spain is a major transit point for narcotics arriving in Europe from North Africa.

