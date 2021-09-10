Spain Arrests Former Venezuelan Intelligence Chief Wanted by US - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Spanish police arrested on Thursday the former head of Venezuela's military intelligence, Hugo Carvajal, who had escaped before being extradited to the United States in 2019.

"Fugitive 'Pollo Carvajal' wanted for extradition to the United States was arrested tonight in Madrid. He lived in total isolation, without going outside or looking out of the window, and always protected by trusted people," Spanish police announced in a tweet, which included a video of the detention.

According to the press statement, the police received information on the whereabouts of Carvajal from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which suggested that he could have changed his appearance.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo published a letter from the American Embassy to the Spanish police, in which the US set out the information obtained by the DEA. The letter was dated June 17, 2021.

Washington warned that Carvajal lived "in a department in the Arturo Soria area" with the Venezuelan citizen Carolina Viloria Palacios.

"It is known that Carvajal uses wigs, mustaches, beards and costumes to go unnoticed. There are also indications that he got plastic surgery to disguise himself," the letter stated.

Carvajal was detained in Madrid in April 2019 at the request of the United States. On November 8 of the same year, the National Court ordered the extradition of the suspect. A few days later, the police failed to ascertain his whereabouts. In spite of that, in March 2020, the Spanish Council of Ministers approved his extradition. Carvajal was finally arrested on September 9, 2021.

US officials have been interested in the capture of Carvajal, since they believe that he can provide valuable information on the alleged drug activities of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Carvajal was a trusted adviser to late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez and served as military intelligence chief from 2004-2011 and 2013-2014.