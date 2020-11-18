UrduPoint.com
Spain Authorizes Phase 3 Clinical Trials Of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) authorized phase 3 clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen, a subsidiary of the Johnson & Johnson company, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The vaccine will be the first one allowed to enter phase 3 trials in Spain. The trials, which will study the safety of the vaccine, will be carried out in Belgium, Colombia, France, Germany, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, the US and South Africa. The total number of the volunteers amounts to 30,000 people.

In Spain, the trials will be conducted in nine hospitals that will begin to recruit eligible volunteers, which include both  people without any chronic diseases and people with concurrent illnesses. Twenty percent of the participants will be under 40 years old and 30 percent will be over 60 years old.

The Janssen company is developing a recombinant vaccine against coronavirus Ad26.COV2-S. In late September, the company announced the start of phase 3 of the vaccine's trials.

