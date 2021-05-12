UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Backs Argentina In IMF Debt Talks

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:26 AM

Spain backs Argentina in IMF debt talks

Spain backs Argentina's efforts to renegotiate its debt with the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday after talks in Madrid with the South American country's president

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Spain backs Argentina's efforts to renegotiate its debt with the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday after talks in Madrid with the South American country's president.

Argentina is looking to replace a lending programme signed by the previous government in 2018 under which it currently owes the IMF about $45 billion.

In recession since 2018, the former Spanish colony must also repay a $2.8 billion loan with the Paris Club of creditor countries that provide sustainable solutions to debtor countries.

Speaking at a news conference with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Sanchez said the two nations were working to get the IMF to "revise" its policy of imposing surcharges on some debtors.

These surcharges are "obviously greatly hurting Argentina's financial possibilities", he added.

The IMF says it imposes surcharges to create an incentive for nations to exit its lending programmes as quickly as possible.

It has said it is willing to discuss a request by Argentina for lower rates, but any changes must be based on a consensus among members of the Washington-based body.

Fernandez thanked Spain for its support for his efforts to restructure the debt his government "inherited" from the previous conservative administration of former president Mauricio Macri.

The 62-year-old Argentine president began a tour of Europe on Sunday with a stop in Lisbon where he also won backing from Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa for a repayment deal.

His tour will include stops in France and Italy as well as the Vatican where he will meet with Pope Francis, a fellow Argentine.

The pandemic has ravaged Argentina's already ailing economy, complicating efforts to make good on its obligations.

Sanchez also announced he will visit Argentina on June 8-9.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Prime Minister Europe France Visit Paris Lisbon Madrid Argentina Spain Italy June Sunday 2018 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

55 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

9 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

10 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

11 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.